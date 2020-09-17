Lighthouse on the Lake Grand Opening on Sept. 18

HENDERSONVILLE, TN — Lighthouse on the Lake will make its official debut and unveil details of its premier membership club benefits and one-stop event options serving the city of Hendersonville, Nashville, and surrounding areas.

The grand opening will be held this Friday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., and will feature light hor d’oeuvres, beverages, and live music. The 8,300-square foot facility, recently acquired by Tim and Jewell Winn, sits on four acres of serene lakefront property. The facility can accommodate a variety of corporate meetings and parties, weddings, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, reunions, and many other business and social events.

“We have undergone a rebranding effort to reflect the new experience and services that we will provide to members and guests of Lighthouse on the Lake,” said Tim and Jewell Winn, owners. “We took on this business venture in August, and now it’s time to make our official introduction to the community. We are so excited to be a part of the Hendersonville business community and look forward to truly making a positive difference here as we incorporate a new level of personalized service and value.”

Lighthouse on the Lake offers a maximum capacity of 400 people and includes a main banquet room; an enclosed patio for smaller, private affairs; a lower level members-only club; private green room; outdoor patio; staging; mini- and full-bar stations, and more. The facility can accommodate a variety of set-ups such as theater-style seating, classroom set-up, lecture/training formats, and banquets. Due to COVID-19, best practice protocols have been put into place to protect the health and safety of Lighthouse employees, members and guests.

Each 2nd and 4th Sunday, the Lighthouse will be open to the public for its Sunday Jazz Brunch where patrons can enjoy a buffet-style menu featuring traditional brunch offerings, made-to-order omelets, and fresh waffles as well as other savory options and Southern favorites. Advanced reservations are required by calling (615) 590-7068. The cost is $40 per person and $13.95 for children age 12 and under.

Individuals looking for an upscale professional environment offering exclusive benefits and services are encouraged to consider private club membership at one of two distinct levels for established and young professionals. Along with customized food and beverage options, members will receive discounts on event space rentals, access to varied networking and business events, select complimentary offerings, and annual appreciation celebrations, to name a few. For more information on member benefits, contact Lighthouse on the Lake at (615) 590-7068 or visit lighthouseonthelake.com.

Lighthouse on the Lake offers an exclusive environment, situated on serene lakefront property, in one of the region’s most booming communities. It provides elegant and spacious options servicing corporate events, private memberships, weddings, and other diverse initiatives. Please visit lighthouseonthelake.com to discover more.