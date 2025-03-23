Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ installs historic window using funds from TN Historical Commission grant

The historic Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ will install one of its historic stained-glass windows, part of the overall refurbishing of the building and the windows made possible by a $60,000 grant from the Tennessee Historical Commission.

This will be the fifth of the church’s windows to be completed and reinstalled as part of the church’s Preserve Lindsley Avenue Now (P.L.A.N.) initiative. The Historical Commission grants are matched by the church to provide the funds for the renovation.

“The Federal Historic Preservation Fund grant program allows for the Tennessee Historical Commission to assist communities with projects that document and preserve our state’s significant historic properties. These projects are developed with care, supported locally through the required match, and show a true commitment to preservation,” said Patrick McIntyre, State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director. The Federal Historic Preservation Fund reimburses 60 percent of the project costs with a 40 percent match of project funds from the grantee.

Built when electric trolleys served the citizens of Nashville, the beautiful Lindsley Avenue Church has witnessed many changes to its neighborhood in the past 135 years. For over 100 years the church has been home to the Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ. With its prominent, central location, the Lindsley Avenue Church has remained a beacon of hope to the inner-city community.

The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has awarded 21 matching grants totaling over $800,000 from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund allocated to non-profits, municipalities, universities, and civic organizations across the state to support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources.