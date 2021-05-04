Liz Cheney is Rare Republican Gem

By Rosetta Miller-Perry

There aren’t many members of the Republican Party these days who have the courage to stand up and tell the truth. The party is under the control of an incompetent demagogue who lies almost every time he opens his mouth, and was the worse President this nation has had since at minimum Herbert Hoover, if not James Buchanan. Because his flunkies were in total charge of the government during his four years, nothing could be done about it, that is the only reason Trump survived two impeachments.

But despite his miserable time in office that culminated in a Jan. 6 riot where his most deranged supporters tried to unlawfully overturn the results of the election, the GOP for the most part remains in his control. That’s in spite of 29 (at this time) different proceedings against him being in various phases of litigation in the courts. None of this matters to this ridiculous clown who continues to chirp out the lie he won the election to his stupid followers and friends in Congress.

Yet only a select few Republicans will publicly debunk this enormous lie. One is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third highest-ranking House Republican. Despite being censured by her own party back home, she won’t stay silent while Trump keeps parading around the nation or using online forums to continue circulating his lies.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted Monday, roughly an hour after Trump issued a statement in which he described the legitimate 2020 election results as “THE BIG LIE.” “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE,” Cheney continued, aping Trump’s use of all caps. Those people are “turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she wrote.

Of course she’s talking about her GOP colleagues in the House and Senate who either won’t challenge this nonsense, or openly endorse and embrace it. Some right-wing websites are even calling for the Republicans to begin expulsion proceedings against Cheney, who hasn’t let any of these tactics or threats silence or intimidate her.