NASHVILLE — Marcus Floyd has raised $82,025.81 in his bid for the open Division VII position on the General Sessions Court. “I didn’t have a lot growing up,” Floyd said. “Because of that, I never imagined my campaign could raise the type of generous financial contributions it has. I am humbled and grateful for those who have given their time, talent, and treasure. This broad and diverse support shows that Nashville believes that my election will improve trust and fairness in our courts and will bring a new and needed perspective to the bench.” With 348 individual donors, Floyd ended the quarter with $59,548.09 on hand. Notable contributors include state Rep. Bob Freeman and Metro Nashville Public School Board member Gini Pupo-Walker. Floyd has also been endorsed by many of Nashville’s trusted leaders:

State Sen. Heidi Campbell

State Rep. Bob Freeman

Bob Mendes, council member at-large

Zulfat Suara, council member at-large

Freddie O’Connell, council member

Dave Rosenberg, council member

Christian Buggs, school board member

Freda Player-Peters, school board member

Sheri Weiner, former council member

Laura Baker, legal community leader

Shaundelle Brooks, gun violence prevention advocate

Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, community advocate

Indira Dammu, education advocate

Abby Rubenfeld, civil rights attorney

Ed Yarbrough, former U.S. attorney

About Marcus Floyd Childhood adversity in Nashville’s Edgehill homes and the Mississippi Delta led Marcus Floyd to a career of public service. Floyd offers broad professional experience, having served as a probation officer, judicial law clerk, assistant district attorney, and assistant public defender. Floyd also served as the criminal justice policy advisor in the Nashville mayor’s office, where he guided the Community Oversight Board from a ballot initiative to a self-sufficient government agency.