NASHVILLE — Marcus Floyd has raised $82,025.81 in his bid for the open Division VII position on the General Sessions Court. “I didn’t have a lot growing up,” Floyd said. “Because of that, I never imagined my campaign could raise the type of generous financial contributions it has. I am humbled and grateful for those who have given their time, talent, and treasure. This broad and diverse support shows that Nashville believes that my election will improve trust and fairness in our courts and will bring a new and needed perspective to the bench.” With 348 individual donors, Floyd ended the quarter with $59,548.09 on hand. Notable contributors include state Rep. Bob Freeman and Metro Nashville Public School Board member Gini Pupo-Walker. Floyd has also been endorsed by many of Nashville’s trusted leaders:
- State Sen. Heidi Campbell
- State Rep. Bob Freeman
- Bob Mendes, council member at-large
- Zulfat Suara, council member at-large
- Freddie O’Connell, council member
- Dave Rosenberg, council member
- Christian Buggs, school board member
- Freda Player-Peters, school board member
- Sheri Weiner, former council member
- Laura Baker, legal community leader
- Shaundelle Brooks, gun violence prevention advocate
- Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, community advocate
- Indira Dammu, education advocate
- Abby Rubenfeld, civil rights attorney
- Ed Yarbrough, former U.S. attorney
About Marcus Floyd Childhood adversity in Nashville’s Edgehill homes and the Mississippi Delta led Marcus Floyd to a career of public service. Floyd offers broad professional experience, having served as a probation officer, judicial law clerk, assistant district attorney, and assistant public defender. Floyd also served as the criminal justice policy advisor in the Nashville mayor’s office, where he guided the Community Oversight Board from a ballot initiative to a self-sufficient government agency.