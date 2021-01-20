Meet Amanda Gorman: 22-year-old Inauguration Poet

Gorman completed her poem on 6 January, the day the Capitol in Washington DC was stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

In 2017, she became the United States of America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate.

She is also an activist from Los Angeles, California. Gorman’s work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization, as well as the African diaspora. She published the poetry book The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough in 2015. In January 2021, she became the youngest poet to read at a presidential inauguration, reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of Joe Biden.