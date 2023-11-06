by BOTWC Staff

Microsoft is entering a new era, recently naming Sarah Bond as the new President of Xbox, AfroTech reports. The role is historic, with Bond becoming the first Black woman to hold the title at Xbox and the first Black woman President of any major multinational gaming company.

Bond got her start at Microsoft in 2017. She previously served as corporate vice president, leading product and experience for game creators across all Microsoft software and services. Bond also has served as head of the company’s DEI initiative and executive sponsor of Blacks @ Microsoft Employee Resource Group.

In her new role, Bond will oversee a number of Xbox teams across devices, player and creator experience, Xbox’s hardware and software platforms, and lead the brand through a possible “redesigned disc-less Xbox Series X …and…hybrid console,” set for release next year and in 2028.

Bond took to social media to respond to the announcement and thank her followers for the outpouring of support.

“Xbox. It’s an honor. Always,” wrote Bond.

Her appointment comes as Microsoft looks to restructure in general. Microsoft Game Studios head Matt Booty has been promoted to president of game content and studios, which includes overseeing their new ZeniMax acquisition. There will also be an influx of women in leadership roles as the brand moves towards a more inclusive model.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer spoke about Bond’s appointment, saying the company is looking to build the future of the brand through these new promotions.

“To manage the platform of today, and build the platform of tomorrow, we are bringing together the teams that will make this possible. Sarah Bond will lead this team as President of Xbox — bringing together Devices, Player & Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics and Business Development,” Spencer said in a memo.

Photo by Chona Kasinger/Fortune