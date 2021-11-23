Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–In acknowledgement of a momentous year, Meharry Medical College today announced it will give each of its students $10,000 to reduce any financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure wellbeing, academic stability and success.

The 956 Meharry Medical College students learned of the gift today through an internal announcement that included a video from Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College. In the video, Dr. Hildreth surprised students with the news that they will receive a direct deposit of $10,000 cash on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the eve of Thanksgiving.

In the video, Dr. Hildreth says, “Meharrians, I want to tell you that I’m indeed thankful for those of you who work here day in and day out to carry out the Meharry mission. I’m thankful for those who support the College with their resources. But mostly, I’m thankful for you students and the future of health care that is entrusted to you. That future looks bright. And because of that, students, I’m happy to make a very special announcement today.”

You can watch a full video of the announcement here: https://vimeo.com/648777772/f1f0d2811c.

Meharry is making these gifts out of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), which Meharry received as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds are being distributed to students not only to provide additional aid but to show appreciation for students’ ability to adapt, thrive and carry out Meharry’s mission to serve the underserved during challenging and unprecedented times.