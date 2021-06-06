Metro Councilwoman at Large Zulfat Suara Hosts a Series of Budget Conversations Online

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)-Metro Councilwoman at Large Zulfat Suara is hosting a series of Budget Conversations on Facebook to help community members understand the proposed budget.

Topics covered in the weekly series include Metro Nashville public schools and public safety.

“Last week’s budget conversation was focused on an issue of great importance to me: our children. For the first time ever, Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) has a proposed budget that exceeds the $1 billion mark. That’s right, $1 billion. I was excited when the mayor announced at the state of metro that his proposed budget fully funds our schools. As someone who ran on fully funding our school, regardless of the zip code, this is very important to me. The best thing we can give our children is education. My dad always says your education is the one thing that is truly yours and no one can take away from you. A statement I can attest to as someone who had an accounting degree in Africa and later became a CPA in the US,” Suara said. “ Joined by MNPS Budget Chair Freda Player-Peters, MNEA President Amanda Kail, Budget Vice-Chair Rachael Anne Elrod, we took a deeper look into the budget as it pertains to funding our schools in FY22.”

Join the conversation on Facebook live with your comments and questions at https://www.facebook.com/ZulfatSuaraforCouncil/

