Miami Based Black Advertisement Agency Receives Multiple 27th Annual Communicator Awards From the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA)

The 27th Annual Communicator Awards were officially announced by AIVA. With more than 6,000 entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

“The work entered into this year’s 27th Annual Communicator Awards is even more impressive than in seasons’ past. This year’s entries are a truly stellar embodiment of our “Communication is everything” tagline,” noted Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA. She added, “On behalf of the Academy, I would like to thank all of this season’s entrants for their willingness to produce such boundary-pushing, effective and outstanding work.”