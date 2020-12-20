Moldex-Metric Inc. and Celanese Corporation Donate 50,000 N95 Respirators to Nashville First Responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Moldex-Metric, Inc. and Celanese Corporation have partnered to donate 50,000 Moldex N95 respirators to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management for first responders. The donation celebrates the transfer of Celanese’s factory in Lebanon, Tenn., to Moldex, where tens of millions of N95 respirators will be manufactured starting in January 2021.

Moldex is expanding its N95 respirator capacity to meet the surge in demand due to Covid-19 and future market needs. The company is in the process of retrofitting the former Celanese factory building in Lebanon. Beyond the capacity increase, Moldex is also building an additional distribution center on the 21-acre site. The new Lebanon factory represents an investment by Moldex of over $25 million and the creation of more than 200 new jobs in the Greater Nashville area.

Both the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Wilson County are supporting this new investment by Moldex with tax incentives.

“Moldex is very pleased to be able to facilitate this donation of urgently needed N95 masks to the Wilson County Emergency Management team for use in protecting first responders in the COVID crisis. We look forward to our partnership with the state of Tennessee, the TNECD, and the Lebanon community,” said Mark Magidson, President/CEO, Moldex-Metric, Inc.

“I am looking forward to working with a new team of workers who will be joining Moldex over the next few months as we ramp up production in Lebanon to make millions of N95 respirators to protect first responders, health care, and industrial workers. This donation is a great way to start our relationship with the people of Lebanon and Wilson County,” said Bryan Harralson, Plant Manager-Lebanon Facility, Moldex-Metric, Inc.

“Celanese celebrates with Moldex as they expand into their new manufacturing facility in Lebanon, and we are pleased to partner with Moldex to offer a donation of 50,000 N95 respirator masks to WEMA to meet the needs of local emergency management response,” said Jon Mortimer, Vice President, Global Manufacturing for Celanese. “A core value for Celanese is to support our communities by demonstrating social responsibility through philanthropy, volunteerism and sustainability, and this N95 mask donation allows Celanese to do this in a meaningful and purposeful manner.”.” – Jon Mortimer, Vice President Global Manufacturing, Celanese Corporation

“This pandemic has shown us the importance of partnerships with manufacturing companies like Moldex. These N95 respirators will be on the front lines of helping defeat the COVID-19 pandemic in Nashville/Davidson County,” said District Chief Jay Servais, Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

Headquartered in Culver City, CA., Moldex is the second largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in North America and has been manufacturing NIOSH-approved respirators and hearing protection products for almost 40 years. Moldex products are made using proprietary technology and the company has been granted more than 50 patents.