NASHVILLE, TN – Tea Rose, a new company in Nashville offering mobile tea parties, premium loose-leaf tea, and tea accessories, is proud to announce its launch. Owned by the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Jasmine and Jaila Rose, Tea Rose is dedicated to cultivating experiences through tea to create memorable moments.

Jasmine, the founder of Tea Rose, explains that enjoying tea parties at home as a child with her parents was a favorite pastime, but she never imagined owning a business offering loose-leaf tea blends and hosting luxury tea parties. However, after countless tea parties at home with her daughter Jaila, who is affectionately known as the ParTea Princess, Jasmine’s love for tea was rekindled. This inspired the two to combine their intimate mother-daughter tea pastime with their vacation tearoom experience to host tea parties in homes and event spaces across Music City and the surrounding areas.

Jaila is the namesake of the business and is passionate about sharing the tea experience with everyone. It is therefore important to both Jasmine and Jaila that Jaila is involved in the success of Tea Rose from start to finish. In addition to allowing her to express her creativity in party themes and event decor, Jasmine believes that cultivating her business acumen through marketing, inventory management, and finance will only propel her further in her future aspirations.

At Tea Rose, every tea party is carefully curated to embody sophistication with a touch of

southern flair and whimsical grandeur. From intimate gatherings to grand events, Tea Rose’s mobile tea parties offer a unique and refined experience for any occasion. In addition to their mobile tea parties, Tea Rose also offers a selection of premium loose-leaf teas and tea accessories for purchase on their website.

Tea Rose’s mission is to bring the magic of tea to people in and around Nashville and to create moments that will be treasured for a lifetime without the distractions of modern living.

“The regality of a tea party is to be fully present, therefore our guests can look forward to an

unplugged experience that allows true social engagement,” Jasmine said. “We have several

interactive activities and conversation starters that encourage guests to ‘spill the tea.’

Guests of all age ranges can expect basic etiquette instruction, a personalized, luxury experience with the finest organic loose-leaf tea blends, a compilation of old-world charm and modern elegance with our china collection and tablescape, and a host to deliver white glove treatment.”

To learn more about Tea Rose and to book a mobile tea party or one of their new tea-themed events, visit their website at www.tearosenashville.com or contact them at

info@tearosenashville.com.