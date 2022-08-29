NEW YORK, August 18, 2022 – Today, Inc. revealed TwelveStone Health Partners is No. 1,827 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.



The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“We are honored to receive this for a third year,” says Dave Carter, chief revenue officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. “Our ranking reflects the diligent work done by our business development team in expanding our foot-print across the southeast.”



The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.



“Our rapid expansion and success during the pandemic are a testament to the incredible service we deliver to every patient struggling with a long-term chronic condition,” said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. “We are thrilled to receive this award for the third straight year.”



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”



About TwelveStone Partners

TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company’s history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves

and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain, and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred’s, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners, intending to continue pursuing the highest professional, business, and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com. More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000