NASHVILLE, TN — Recently, Matthew Walker Comprehensible Health Center’s CEO Katina Beard was the winner of Nashville Cable’s annual Power of Inclusion Award!

For the past 17 years, the Power of Inclusion Awards has recognized Nashville individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that champion all types of diversity and demonstrate innovative methods to enhance diversity and inclusion. Nominees are evaluated and selected by Cable’s panel of experts on diversity best practices. The awards criteria reflects high standards for a diverse workplace, covering hiring practices, efforts to advocate for diversity in the Nashville community, and demonstrable achievement in resolving inequalities between different segments of the workforce.

Thank you to Nashville Cable for this recognition and for the fantastic event!