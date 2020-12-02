Nashville Brand of Chow Chow Relish Makes Oprah’s 2020 List of Favorite Things

NASHVILLE, TN.– Winfrey Foods, LLC is proud to have its Royal Relish Chow Chow included in this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December 2020, and final issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com.

The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, fancy foods, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty.

As Oprah says in the December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, “What do you get the food lover who has everything? My cousins Cardale, Burnice, and Karla’s Chow Chow. This savory-sweet relish is magic with salads, sandwiches, and eggs –or just straight out of the jar.”

“This recognition is personal to us,” says Karla Winfrey. “As Oprah’s cousins, we remember her enjoying our mother’s chow during Sunday dinners at our home. And now she uses it under our new label. So in a way, our chow chow is probably one of her original ‘favorite things.’”

Winfrey Foods’ Original, Spicy and NASHVILLE HOT Chow Chow is available for purchase in specially priced gift packs and individually at winfreyfoods.com. Specially priced gift packs are also available in the Oprah’s Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere, using the discount code: OPRAH. Royal Relish is also available at Publix stores in Tennessee and at batchusa.com.

Oprah used the Royal Relish on crowder peas during her 30-day vegan diet in 2019.

Cardale Winfrey said: “Our recipe is more than 70 years old and pays homage to the southern women who not only worked in and outside the home, but created and shared the earth’s goodness in a jar by canning and preserving.”

Burnice Winfrey added: “Oprah has been using our fresh chow chow for a few years and now her favorite things stamp says Royal Relish is among the best in quality and taste. And you know what? We agree!”

Royal Relish is the signature product of Winfrey Foods, LLC. Royal Relish is a finely blended combination of peppers, onions, cabbage, green tomatoes and spices that wakes up any dish from beans and greens to omelettes, salads, deviled eggs, potato salad, chicken salad, fish and chicken. It is used by many chefs and at select restaurants, including the luxury boxes at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Winfrey Foods was established in 2017 by siblings Karla, Burnice and Cardale Winfrey. The trio took their grandmother’s chow recipe which had been handed down to their mother, Judy, and tweaked it to become a flavorful, fat-free, vegan-friendly condiment that complements any meat or vegetable.