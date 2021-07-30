Nashville International Airport Wins National Project Award

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Design-Build Institute of America is proud to announce its 2021 Design-Build Project/Team Award Winners, including the Nashville International Airport Concourse D and Terminal project which has received a National Design-Build Merit Award. This project will also go on to compete for a National Award of Excellence and Project of the Year to be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony, November 2nd.

The Concourse D and Terminal Wings project set a new standard for progressive design-build. The design and construction of this 302,400 sf project were completed in just 29 months. Due to the unanticipated 15% increase in passengers per year, the team incorporated over $70M of additional scope to adjust to this growth without affecting passengers, airport tenants, or the schedule. Through a combination of innovation and tested strategies, Concourse D achieved LEED Silver certification and is projected to be 17% more energy-efficient than the industry standard, saving the airport almost $60,000 in energy costs annually. This project created approximately 2,100 jobs and contributed about $92 million back to the local economy.

As the use of design-build continues to grow across all sectors, so has the number of impressive project success stories. This year’s award winners lead the industry by delivering some of the most extraordinary design-build projects in the nation.

“America’s design-build teams continue to deliver some of the most innovative, resilient, cost and time-efficient projects in the nation. Whether it’s a huge multi-million-dollar infrastructure project or a small community center, these national design-build winners show how the industry is changing the way America builds – even during a pandemic. Now, more than ever, our communities will rely on that transformation as we work to rebuild our post-COVID economy. DBIA is proud to honor this year’s design-build project and team winners. These projects also exemplify how the teamwork and innovation inherent in design-build can foster environmental stewardship and social responsibility, maximizing long-term value to the project, the team, and the community at large.”…Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA Executive Director/CEO

DBIA’s 2021 award-winning projects were evaluated by a distinguished panel of experts in design-build project delivery. A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project can be found online at DBIA’s Project/Team Awards page.