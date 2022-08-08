NASHVILLE, TN – Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, is pleased to announce that Jessica Smith was named one of the company’s 2022 Top Women Financial Advisors at Bankers Life.

“My mission is to become an asset of investments to retirees and their families,” said Smith, who has been with the company for 13 years. “I am committed to meeting and exceeding the needs my clients and their loved ones.”

The recognition campaign showcases “The Best of the Best” women financial advisors representing Bankers Life Securities, Inc. and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Financial advisors qualify annually for the recognition by achieving specific production and client service criteria.

“This recognition is a testament to the value and exceptional work Jessica delivers to her clients every day,” said Cheryl L. Heilman, president of Bankers Life Securities, Inc. (BLS) and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. (BLAS). “We are proud of her contributions to both our business and in helping play a role in securing the financial futures of her clients by getting to know each individual and family personally and providing customized and individual solutions to help them achieve their goals.”

Smith has been with Bankers Life for 13 years and became a registered financial advisor in 2013. She holds a designation in Certified Long-Term Care (CLTC) and General Investment Representative – Series 7 and has also passed the Combined Uniform and State Registrations Exam – Series 66. She enjoys traveling, dining out, fitness, and yoga in her spare time.