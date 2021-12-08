Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Nashville Opera, in partnership with Sunnyside Entertainment, has received 7 nominations in the 36th MIDSOUTH EMMY AWARDS for three productions from the 2020.21 season.

One Vote Won, written by Dave Ragland with libretto by Mary McCallum, received 6 nods. Nashville Opera’s La Bella Notte 2021 and Opera Jukebox together received a nomination.

One Vote Won is Nashville Opera’s first commissioned work. It was written in observance of the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, and highlights the stories of suffragist J. Frankie Pierce and Civil Rights activist Diane Nash through the lens of the ongoing struggle for equal rights in voting. The opera made its digital premiere in September 2020 and is currently available to stream on Vimeo.

The nominations are as follows:

Music Composition/Arrangement: Dave Ragland, Mary McCallum-One Vote Won

Director – Long Form Content: John Hoomes, Anthony Popolo-One Vote Won

Technical Achievement: Anthony Popolo-One Vote Won

Editor: Anthony Popolo-One Vote Won

Audio: Anthony Popolo, Dave Ragland, Chris Silverio, William Stroud-One Vote WonSkip

Lighting: Anthony Popolo-One Vote Won

Lighting: Cara Schneider, Anthony Popolo – La Bella Notte 2021, Opera Jukebox

Winners of the 36th MIDSOUTH EMMY© AWARDS will be announced in late February 2022.