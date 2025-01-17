Nashville SC signs potential star

When Nashville SC missed the playoffs last season, it signaled the arrival of a new mood among Music City soccer fans. For the first couple of years, the spectacle and excitement of world-class soccer (or football to the rest of the globe) was enough to satisfy them. Nashville SC never advanced past the opening round of the playoffs, but the fans were happy the team at least made it that far, and there was little controversy or trouble.

But last season, things drastically changed. Longtime coach Gary Smith was fired, and the team missed the MLS playoffs. Even more disturbing was, for the first time, not only did Nashville SC struggle on offense, but it also had defensive issues as well. While the lack of offensive firepower hasn’t yet been addressed, a major move was made last week that might be the answer to both short- and long-term defensive ills. Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs announced that the team had signed Jeisson Palacios to a new, two-year deal. Palacios, a 30-year-old Colombian defender, was locked into the team until 2026, with a 2027 option.

Palacios’ track record is a good one. He has appeared in 232 matches across various competitions held around the world. He has 11 goals and six assists. But he’s earned more praise for his on-the-pitch demeanor and judgment. Jacobs added after the deal was announced that “Athleticism, resilience, and a winning mentality are not just words thrown around willy-nilly. These define Palacios as a player who can adapt very well, very fast into the squad while elevating the standard of defensive performance.”

This is just one of the moves Nashville SC has made in hopes of bettering its current position. Nashville SC knows they need more scoring and more poise during late-game stretches. The club announced last Monday that it had exercised a 2025 buyout on a retained portion of midfielder Randall Leal’s contract following him being claimed off waivers by D.C. United on Jan. 10. Under MLS rules, a club is allowed, at its own expense, to buy out two players under guaranteed contracts per year and free up the corresponding salary budget space.

The team also signed goalkeeper Xavier Valdez through the 2025 season, with options for 2026 and 2027. Valdez was claimed via end-of-the-year waivers. “Xavier is an exciting young prospect who has already achieved some unique playing experiences domestically for a goalkeeper his age,” Jacobs said on the team’s website. “We are looking forward to having him join our goalkeeping corps here in Nashville.” The team also will have as its head coach for the full season B.J. Callaghan. The new season begins February 22 against the New England Revolution.

