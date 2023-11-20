NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 25-year anniversary at its milestone gala and honored the Nashville Stars with the Most Valuable Partners award. Nashville Stars Co-Founder Alberto Gonzales accepted the award on behalf of the Nashville Stars.

The NBCC is the membership of choice for African American businesses and business professionals in the Nashville Metropolitan Area.

Founded in 1998 by The Tennessee Tribune CEO and publisher Rosetta Miller-Perry, the Chamber sustains its mission to empower and encourage prosperity for Nashville’s African American businesses in a variety of ways, especially by connecting businesses and business professionals with worthwhile partnerships that lead to economic advancement.

The Stars are proud to support the Nashville Black Chamber as we work together to continue Nashville’s growth for the entire community.