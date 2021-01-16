National Museum of African American Music to Hold Ribbon Cutting on MLK Day

January 15, 2021

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The new National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) is ready to open its doors to music lovers of all ages. The 56,000-square-foot facility located in the heart of downtown Nashville will kick off its opening schedule with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18.

Can’t wait to go? The ribbon cutting will take place on Jan. 18, the day of Martin Luther King’s birthday. On the weekend of Jan. 23, a special event for members only will take place and the museum will open to the public on Jan. 30.

