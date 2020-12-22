New Bridal Studio Coming to Downtown Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN—(TN Tribune)- Fashion forward bridalwear is on its way to the

Innovation District of Chattanooga this January with the opening of brick-and -mortar storefront,

Unveiled Bridal Studio. The grand opening will take place January 16, 2020 in conjunction with

a few exclusive events following up to date (TBA).

Unveiled Bridal Studio will be a local Chattanooga based bridal boutique that exclusively carries

unique and electric bridal gowns, small collection of bridesmaid dresses and various bridal

accessories for women of all cultures, shapes and sizes as well as provide extraordinary niche

bridal services such as signature wedding day beauty products and select gently worn

consignment wedding gowns.

Veatrice Conley, founder/owner of Unveiled Bridal Studio LLC, has been an active member of

Chattanooga’s fashion and beauty industry since 2012.

“My ultimate vision and desire are to help brides-to-be find the dress of their dreams,” Conley said. ” The first time I ever stepped into a bridalshop, I knew immediately that I wanted one of my own.”

Conley made her fashion debut at the 2012 Chattanooga Fashion Week (presented by Gage Model and Talent Models) with the creation of her women’s apparel line Regina James Fashion and has since hosted several local fashion shows and launched 5 ready-to-wear private label collection over past 3 years.

She hopes to bring her fashion experience and sense of exquisite fashion to the Chattanooga bridal market.

“It all began with a dream! I reached out to SCORE Chattanooga back in March 2020 to help me tighten up my 2 business plan and a few months later my amazing mentor then referred me to TVFCU to apply for an early-stage loan program called Ideal Leap. I was awarded the loan one day before Thanksgiving! So very grateful for this opportunity,” Conley said.

Professionally, Conley has a mechanical engineering background and has been working in the manufacturing industry for 10 years. With

both an eye for fashion and her professional management skills, Conley has come up with a fresh boutique concept and an ambitious (but achievable) plan to build Unveiled Bridal Studio in a thriving new bridal business.

Store opening festivities will kick off January 16, 2020 at 1pm at 707 Cherry St. Grand Opening RSVPs can be made at www.unveiledbridalstudio.com.