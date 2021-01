“As a senior citizen, I was happy to receive the initial vaccination with no side effects and I look forward to the second vaccination,” Tribune Publisher Rosetta Miller-Perry said.

She further stated that “Blacks and Hispanics are dying from COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of white Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and therefore it is urgent that our two highest-risk populations (Blacks and Hispanics) in Nashville do not fear being vaccinated.”