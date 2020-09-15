Peyton Manning Foundation Endows Scholarships at 6 HBCUs, including Fisk and TSU

Peyton Manning’s charity foundation endowed scholarships at six historically Black colleges and universities, including two in Tennessee, ESPN reports.

Through his Peyback Foundation, the VFL reportedly endowed the six scholarships at two HBCUs in Tennessee and four HBCUs in his home state of Louisiana.

According to NFL reporter Chris Mortensen, the foundation endowed a scholarship in the name of Dr. Reavis L. Mitchell at Fisk University, a scholarship in the name of Wilma Rudolph at Tennessee State, a scholarship in the name of Doug Williams at Grambling State University, a scholarship in the name of Dr. Norman Francis at Xavier University of Louisiana, a scholarship in the name of Dr. Michael Lomax at Dillard University, and a scholarship in the name of Harold Carmichael at Southern University.