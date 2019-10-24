Baby Trump to Make First Southern Appearance at Politicon in Nashville

WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2019 8:00 AM.
WHO: Simon Sidi, co-founder of Politicon, will be available for onsite interviews.
WHERE: Music City Center; 201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Baby Trump, the inflatable caricature of President Donald Trump–is making its debut in the South this weekend, appearing in Nashville this Friday morning in the lead up to the 5th annual Politicon. Baby Trump will fly over Music City Center Friday morning to mark the big weekend before it moves inside to be on display during the convention.
Baby Trump will be one of the many political statements made this weekend at the “Unconventional Political Convention” where participants include 2020 Presidential candidates Gov. Mark Sanford, Rep. Joe Walsh and Gov. Bill Weld; Al Franken, James Comey, Sean Hannity, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ann Coulter, James Carville, Reince Preibus, Randy Rainbow, Tomi Lahren, Ana Kasparian, April Ryan, Charlie Kirk, Donna Brazile, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and many more!
