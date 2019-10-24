Baby Trump to Make First Southern Appearance at Politicon in Nashville

WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2019 8:00 AM.

WHO: Simon Sidi, co-founder of Politicon, will be available for onsite interviews.

WHERE: Music City Center; 201 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

Baby Trump, the inflatable caricature of President Donald Trump–is making its debut in the South this weekend, appearing in Nashville this Friday morning in the lead up to the 5th annual Politicon. Baby Trump will fly over Music City Center Friday morning to mark the big weekend before it moves inside to be on display during the convention.