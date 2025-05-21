Don’t let Trump sell off our public lands to Big Oil!

Dear editor at Tennessee Tribune

Donald Trump is offering a massive public lands giveaway to the fossil fuel industry.

He’s ordered the U.S. to “drill baby drill” on public lands, and he’s fast-tracked new oil and gas projects, bypassing environmental and public review. His allies in Congress are even pushing to open Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.

If they get their way, the fossil fuel industry will wreck our national landmarks for profit and pump millions more tons of planet-warming pollution into the atmosphere in the process.

So if we don’t want to see drilling rigs the next time we head outdoors, we need to send a clear message: Don’t sell off our public lands to Big Oil!