Presidential Historian Jon Meacham to Teach Course on the Life of Pioneering Political Activist John Lewis

NASHVILLE, TN — Jon Meacham will serve as a visiting professor at American Baptist College for the Fall 2020 semester. Meacham, a presidential historian and award-winning biographer, will teach on the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. A contributing writer to The New York Times Book Review and a contributing editor to Time magazine, he is a fellow of the Society of American Historians and chairs the Board of trustees of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello.

Meacham is a highly regarded researcher. He has authored or edited 13 books, five on U.S. Presidents; his biography of “Andrew Jackson, American Lion,” was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. A contributing analyst on MSNBC, Meacham is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University, where he holds the Carolyn T. and Robert M. Rogers Chair in the American Presidency.

“I am thrilled to be a part of American Baptist College in this role,” said Meacham. “John Lewis was an extraordinary human being who cherished his education at ABC, and his years on ‘the Holy Hill’ served as the foundation for his civil rights activities and his service in the Congress.”

Jon Meacham’s recent book, “His Truth is Marching On; John Lewis and the Power of Hope” will serve as the foundation for the discussion. The book, which debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list in September, chronicles the career of the Congressman and how he became known as “The Conscience of the Congress.”

Congressman Lewis, from Troy, Alabama, came to American Baptist College at the age of 17 and became involved in civil rights. He graduated from ABC in 1961. He missed the graduation ceremony because he was in jail in Jackson, Mississippi, after embarking on the Freedom Rides. ABC has the original letter that Congressman Lewis wrote to the Registrar requesting an excused absence.

ABC President, Dr. Forrest Harris, said, “We are pleased to have Jon Meacham join us at ABC to teach this course. It will be open to our students and the general public. This course will give everyone a deeper insight into the life and legacy of Congressman Lewis,” Harris added.

American Baptist College is a 96-year old HBCU institution, located in north Nashville. The college offers two associate degrees in General Education and Music and Arts. It also offers three bachelor degrees, including Bible and Theology, Behavioral Studies, Entrepreneurial Leadership.

For more information about ABC or the course, please contact Dr. Phyllis Qualls @ [email protected] or 615-498-4681.