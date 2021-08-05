“Refer to Win” Campaign Offers Incentives for Encouraging Vaccination

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper announced the launch of the “Refer to Win” vaccination campaign in Nashville.

The campaign aims to incentivize residents to refer their family, friends, neighbors and coworkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot so Nashville can protect itself against the current wave of COVID-19.

Nashvillians can win one of 20 different prizes by referring friends and family to get vaccinated. The most valuable prize is a pair of Nashville Predators season tickets, valued at more than $5,000.

Referral cards are available at Metro Public Health Department vaccination sites only. Vaccine recipients can write the name and contact information (phone number or email address) of the person who encouraged them to get vaccinated. Referral cards are available to any Nashville resident receiving their first or second vaccine shot.

The contest runs until the end of August. Winners will be determined by the number of referrals for which they are credited. The first-place winner will have their choice of prize. The second-place winner will choose from among remaining prizes. The third-place winner will have their choice of prizes not picked by first- and second- place winners.

Currently, 53.35 percent of Nashvillians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. The goal of the “Refer to Win” campaign is for Nashvillians to encourage their entire social circle to get protected.

Referral cards are available at both the Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic, 2491 Murfreesboro Road (former Kmart), and community vaccine pop-up sites.

• Both Pfizer (two-dose) and Johnson & Johnson (one-dose) are available.

• The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 years old and older.

• The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 years old and older.

The “Refer to Win” campaign was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Office, the Metro Public Health Department and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Music City, Inc. will purchase and distribute prizes. Funds for the vaccination incentive program will be drawn from the COVID reserve of Metro’s CARES Act allocation.