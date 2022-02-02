BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Regions Bank is pleased to announce it has received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“We’re so proud to have earned a 100% on the Corporate Equality Index for a third consecutive year,” said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Regions. “This designation reflects the commitment of our leaders and associates to create a culture of inclusion and belonging, and provide meaningful workplace protections and benefits to all. We know that diverse teams are stronger teams, and we will continue working diligently to support our LGBTQ+ associates.”

Regions is one of more than 840 major U.S. businesses that received top marks in this year’s survey, earning the title of being a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. Among examples of Regions’ support for LGBTQ+ colleagues and community members:

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

Bring Your Whole Self to WorkWe have a passion for creating an inclusive environment that promotes and values diversity of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sex, pregnancy, and many other primary and secondary dimensions that make each of us unique as individuals and provide valuable perspective that makes us a better company and employer. More importantly, we recognize that creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of background, can do their best work is the right thing to do.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are em