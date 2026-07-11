Rosetta Miller Perry: She didn’t just report history, she helped make it

Some people build careers. Others build institutions. Mrs. Rosetta Miller Perry built a legacy.

With her transition, Nashville and the Black Press lost more than a publisher, we lost a visionary, civil rights advocate, entrepreneur, and fearless voice who understood that information is power and that communities cannot thrive when their stories go untold.

For more than three decades, Miller-Perry ensured that the triumphs, struggles, and aspirations of African Americans were documented through the Tennessee Tribune. She chronicled history while helping shape it.

Before founding The Tennessee Tribune in 1991, Miller-Perry served with the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to justice and equal opportunity.

When traditional financing was unavailable, she invested her own resources to establish one of Tennessee’s most influential Black-owned newspapers. Her determination transformed a dream into an enduring institution.

Under her leadership, The Tennessee Tribune became a trusted voice for civil rights, education, faith communities, Black-owned businesses, civic engagement, and neighborhood development.

Miller-Perry also founded the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce and established the Anthony J. Cebrun Journalism Center to encourage entrepreneurship and mentor aspiring journalists.

She intentionally located The Tennessee Tribune on Historic Jefferson Street, affirming the importance of preserving the history, culture, and economic vitality of North Nashville.

Her life challenges us to continue telling our stories, defending truth, investing in our communities, and preparing the next generation of leaders.

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry transformed rejection into opportunity, a newspaper into a movement, and journalism into a ministry of service.

Her voice may now be silent, but her legacy continues through every journalist she inspired, every entrepreneur she encouraged, and every reader whose life was enriched by her work.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr. is the Senior Pastor, Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church and educator, community leader, and advocate for civic engagement.