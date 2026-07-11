Remembering Rosetta Miller-Perry: Tributes from Friends and Colleagues

Mother Rosetta Miller-Perry was far more than a pioneering businesswoman, publisher, and advocate for our community, she was my Nashville mother. She was a trusted voice, a wise counselor, and a faithful friend whose wisdom and encouragement helped shape my life and ministry.

She dedicated her life to protecting our narrative, uplifting our people, and fighting for justice with uncommon courage and unwavering conviction. Whether standing before presidents or serving everyday people, she led with integrity, compassion, and grace.

Her life reminds us that true greatness is measured by the lives we impact, not the titles we hold. I will forever be grateful for her love, her prayers, and her belief in me.

Mother Rosetta Perry leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations. Well done, good and faithful servant.

— Bishop Joseph Walker

Senior Pastor, Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry was a legend—entrepreneur, civil rights advocate, and news and opinion leader.

— Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell

I deeply loved and admired Rosetta Miller-Perry. She was one of the first persons I met when I relocated to Nashville, and from the very beginning, her ethical approach to journalism, integrity in reporting, and her unwavering commitment to truth left an immediate and lasting impression. She was a warrior for justice and used her voice of power to elevate truth. Her transformational leadership strengthened communities, elevated voices, and protected the integrity of the Black experience. To have known her — and to have called her my friend — is a blessing I will always cherish.

— Dr. Glenda Glover

Retired President, Tennessee State University

The living legacy of Rosetta Miller-Perry is vital to the future sustainability and progress of the Black Press of America. As ‘Queen Mother’ of the Black Press, Rosetta Miller Perry exemplified the genius and conscious commitment of the Black Press to freedom, justice, and equality represented by the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). We pledge to keep Rosetta’s memory and legacy alive as we approach the 200th Anniversary of the Black Press in 2027.

— Ben Chavis

President, National Newspaper Publishers Association

Grateful for Gemme Rosetta Miller-Perry, Founding Charter Member, Les Gemmes, Incorporated, Nashville Chapter. “She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue.”

We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of Rosetta Miller-Perry, our beloved Gemme, Founding Charter Member, mentor, trailblazer, and matriarch.

Before there was a chapter, there was a vision. Gemme Rosetta helped the official founders, Dr. Evelyn Fancher and Mrs. Edwina Hefner, transform that vision into reality by opening not only her mind and heart, but also her home. She hosted meetings around her table, creating a space where purpose was cultivated, leadership was refined, and sisterhood was born. Those gatherings became the foundation upon which the Nashville Chapter continues to shine.

She was legendary not because she sought recognition, but because she lived with uncommon courage. She was bold enough to speak truth to power, wise enough to teach protocol with excellence, and strong enough to challenge each of us to become our best selves. She believed that leadership was not about titles but about service, integrity, and leaving every place better than you found it. She lived a life of abundance and generosity

— Rev. Dr. Sondrea Tolbert

President, Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes

Executive Director of the Scarritt Bennett Center

From the time Mrs. Perry was elected to the American Baptist College Board of Trustees, and even before then, she was committed to support the institution in a variety of ways. She had a strong focus on the students and shared a vision of building a museum on campus to showcase the Civil Rights history of the College. All of us at ABC are honored to have been embraced by her in so many ways throughout the years, and to know that her last public event was a welcome reception hosted in her home in December 2025 for ABC’s new president, Dr. Derrick Jackson. She will be deeply missed.

— Dennie Marshall

Chair of the Board of Trustees, American Baptist College

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry was ‘one of a kind.’ She was a trailblazer who paved the way for both men and women! Nashville and surrounding areas became better because of her presence, brilliance, and advocacy. I will forever cherish her fondness and support of me in my new role as President of American Baptist College. We are praying for the family, and one day, we will all meet again.

— Dr. Derrick Jackson

President, American Baptist College

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry was a phenomenal Woman. From beginning to end, she has blazed trails and helped so many people on their career journeys. She and I are self-aligned about the Jefferson Street Corridor. We both want to see it flourish, and we have been working together to make that happen. There is no reason Jefferson Street does not look like other major thoroughfares in the city, and I am committed to continuing to honor her hopes and dreams.

— Monchiere Holmes-Jones

Proprietor, MoJo Impact

The Lady, the Legend and the Legacy. Mrs. Perry’s life was a shining example of faith, service, and unwavering dedication to her community.

Through her quiet strength, compassionate spirit, and countless acts of kindness, she touched the lives of generations and left an enduring legacy that will not be forgotten. While we mourn her transition, we also celebrate a life well lived—one that reflected grace, love, and a steadfast commitment to making the world better for others. Our prayers are with her family and all who were blessed to know her. May her memory continue to inspire us for years to come.

— Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr.

Senior Pastor, Fairfield M. B. Church

Rosetta and I have been friends since my late husband, Dr. James Hefner and I came to Tennessee State University. My husband adored her tenacity, grit and commitment to causes that uplifted Black causes through education and social justice. She and I were involved in a variety of cultural activities. Our work with Les Gemmes, Inc. was a great opportunity to expose the youth throughout Nashville to the arts.

— Edwina Hefner, Friend

I took some time over the weekend to reflect on the life of Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry. Sometimes words are not sufficient to express our feelings but we must do our best to use them. Mrs. Perry was a champion for justice and worked tirelessly to pushback against those who did not want to see justice prevail. Mrs. Perry was a mentor to those who would accept her guidance. Her life’s work overflows with a commitment to making this world a better place for her family and others. On a very personal note she was a friend to myself, my wife, Leah Love, and our Church, Lee Chapel A.M.E, we will miss her conversations and her presence. Well done, Mrs. Perry, very well done indeed.

— Rev. Dr. Harold E. Love, Jr.

Pastor, Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church

Rosetta Miller-Perry enthusiastically gave the people of Nashville fresh insights into activities across the state of Tennessee ranging from births to deaths, politics, educational concerns, church activities and myriad occupations in between.

She provided an outlet for ambitious journalists to write about the good, the bad and the ugly. It was an honor to work for and with Mrs. Perry. She was a winner.

— Reginald A. Stuart

Washington DC

Mrs. Perry was my boss during my first internship at the Tennessee Tribune Anthony Cebrum Journalism Center. She helped me find my voice as a young woman and to use it; boldly. She frequently encouraged me to push beyond the limits of my own creativity. I was inspired by Mrs. Perry in countless ways, and it was an honor to know her. I am grateful to be part of her legacy as one of the many lives she influenced.

— Angela Marie Hutchinson

Author/Screenwriter, Los Angeles

Mrs. Perry was a true friend to me. In addition to business matters, she was an unwavering friend and confidant. We could be discussing world matters, financial issues or people in general. She valued loyalty, truth and respect so very much. Her legacy stands tall.

— Cathy Bender

Vice President, Merrill Lynch

Mrs. Perry loved her people and her community. She fought for dignity, respect and honor, as well as making opportunities equitable and equal.

I was honored to touch the hem of her garment and will work for her legacy to continue. She was indeed a phenomenal woman.

— Dr. Phyllis Qualls

Qualls PR & Marketing

Rosetta Miller-Perry and I go back for years. I use to visit her at the Tribune office on Jefferson Street and we would discuss the issues of the city. She always had clear foresight and committed dedication to the uplifting of our people, ensuring they would not be ignored nor omitted. That same commitment was evident when she became a member of the ABC Board of Trustees at American Baptist College, while I was president. She gave voice to those who were voiceless through her newspaper and conversations. Her Anthony Cebrun Journalism Center showed how committed she was to education. And, the students who participated in that Center have gone on to be successful in their endeavors. She will be greatly missed in this city, the state and this nation.

— Dr. Forrest E. Harris, Sr.

President Emeritus, American Baptist College

Mrs. Perry was a trailblazer whose impact extended far beyond the pages of The Tennessee Tribune. She understood the power of journalism to inform, unite and strengthen a community.

— Yuri Cunza

Presdient/CEO Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Rosetta Miller-Perry, this one is a hard. I mean, hearing that someone who has been a foundation of change and “good trouble” in Tennessee and beyond like Mrs. Perry has, is hard to take in. We still know however that God loves us best and knows best.

I will share more about her as I post in the future but I will say it was an honor to know her. She helped to build my work ethic and character in a way that I needed when I first started in the workforce. She wasn’t a passive leader, she pushed you to do beyond what you were supposed to do. I understood that lesson early from her and I am sure many of us did as she was a mentor to many. Her talks and examples over the years have made all the difference in how I engage with community initiatives and helping to shift paradigms. So much to say but I am thankful to The Tennessee Tribune family for this post.

My cousin, Rhea Kinnard, and I have gotten to have quality time and experiences with Mrs. Perry over the years. Back in the day, she even featured us on the cover of her Contempora magazine. We will never forget the the kindness and camaraderie she showed us for many years. Rest, Rest, Rest in Sweet Peace Rosetta Miller-Perry

— Connie Kinnard

Vice President, Miami Dade Tourism Council

Mrs. Perry was a strong leader and led lovingly. She was stern and firm about the causes and people in which she believed and would not back down, no matter what. She was a model for righteous success and is a legend in our hearts and minds. She will be greatly missed.

— Rev. Dr. Roderick Belin

Executive Director, AMEC Sunday School Publishing House

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry poured wisdom into my life through countless late-night conversations about politics, family, leadership, faith and life. Her advice was honest, her encouragement unwavering and her commitment to our community unmatched. She built institutions, elevated voices and opened doors for generations of leaders.

— Vivian Wilhoite

Davidson County Assessor of Property

One of my most favorite people in this whole-wide-world and now she’s gone.

However, never to be forgotten.

— Kelvin Braxton

Braxton Photography

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry was one of a kind – a very special one of a kind. As founder, publisher and chief executive officer of The Tennessee Tribune, she produced a much needed weekly-newspaper geared toward the Black community but one that featured stories about other people as well. And there were those often strong and hard-hitting editorials and opinion pieces that made you say, “She tells it like it is.’’

If you crossed her, she would let you know it, however, at almost the same time she could be just as loving and caring toward you. And, as a reader of The Tennessee Tribune, there was no doubt where Mrs. Perry stood on a certain issue or candidate for political office.

But there’s so much more about Mrs. Perry. One is that she gave a lot of people a chance to have their story or opinion peace published in a newspaper who otherwise might not have gotten that chance elsewhere.

Personally, I am glad to have known Mrs. Perry as a fellow journalist, a friend and a co-member of First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill.

— Dwight Lewis

Author, former Editorial Page Editor, The Tennessean

Rosetta Miller-Perry, The Tennessee Tribune publisher, was a journalistic and business-minded visionary. She never wavered from her dream more than 30 years ago of providing positive news stories to the Black community in the newspaper.

Mrs. Perry created a newspaper that reached beyond the borders of Nashville so the Black community always had a voice in the issues of the day throughout the state of Tennessee. She embraced technology and social media.

She supported other small businesses as well as politicians and young people looking for that first job in journalism.

She hired me to be an editor for the Tribune when I moved to Nashville in 2012.

I learned more about the critical role the Black press has had in our country and how it has to continue to thrive wile working with her. Rest now, Mrs. Perry, the foundation you built and the lives you touched through The Tennessee Tribune will continue to have impact for generations.

— Sandra Long Weaver

Founder, National Association of Black Journalists

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry was my mentor, best friend and business idol that personally guided me with her wisdom, love and life experiences. It was an honor to serve and be part of building The Tennessee Tribune Stores at BNA. I will carry her passion for minority economic empowerment and civil rights onward in honor of her legacy.

— Dr. June

Chaux Consulting

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry took me under her wing and nurtured me. She supported me every step of the way with tough love and encouraged me to always strive to be better. She was always giving to her beloved community, never asking for anything in return.

I will always love and cherish every moment we shared together.

Rene’ Whittaker

Chair, Jewels, Les Gemmes, Inc., Nashville Chapter

When I was hired in 2012 as the Tribune’s graphic designer to lay out the paper, I had no idea who had just hired me. I came from the northeast so I had not heard of Rosetta Miller-Perry. But as time went on I saw exactly who she was, a Navy veteran, civil rights activist, Black Chamber of Commerce founder, Sorority sister. Working for her at the paper I saw her passion for justice for ALL people. She had a remarkable life. Rest now Mrs. Perry, you trained me well, I’ll help keep your legacy at the Tribune going.

— PJ Fischer

Graphic Designer, The Tennessee Tribune

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry saw potential in people long before they saw it in themselves. She opened doors, created opportunities and inspired generations of community-minded journalists, entrepreneurs and leaders, including me. I will always be grateful for her mentorship, her belief in my abilities and the example she set as a fearless publisher, visionary and servant to our community.

— Jason Luntz

Former Social Media Director, The Tennessee Tribune

Last week a great redwood tree fell. Rosetta Miller-Perry, though only 5’ tall, cast a tall and lasting shadow over this city and over all the lives she touched. She was a true renaissance woman who used every molecule of her energy to effect lasting change in several areas, from civil rights to social justice, to journalism and number of other fields of endeavor.

Her life was a shining example of doing well, and doing good, until your last moment on earth. You see, she appeared to live by the same code a great mentor of mine often professed, as he hurried from task to task; he said during a busy period in his life, “Andre,’ I will have eternity to rest, but for now, I must effect as much positive change in the world that I can”. Such was the case of the life of Rosetta Miller-Perry.

I suspect as she began her heavenly ascent, her admonition to us, is to do the same.

As in the old hymn, “If I can help somebody as I travel along, No my living shall not be in vain”

— Dr. André L. Churchwell

Vanderbilt University

Medical Center