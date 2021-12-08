BY SHARON ALICE LURIE Main Street Nashville

Shatika Daniel was taught not only to love to cook but to cook with love by her grandmother, Ruby Hogan, and Daniel showed her appreciation by naming her new Dickson restaurant Ruby’s Wingz ‘n Things.

The restaurant opened last month in the former location of Sonia’s Diner on Henslee Drive. Daniel had opened a location in Charlotte last July.

Hogan raised Daniel, who said the two of them often cooked together and did some catering from Hogan’s home. Daniel has worked for many years in food service so when the building in Charlotte became available, she decided to take a leap of faith and try her hand at being a restaurant owner.

Ruby’s fish and wings are the specialties, and many of the rubs and sauces are made in-house.

“I love to make people happy. I love to hear how good the plates are and how much people like them,” Daniel said. “We’re not fast food, but we’re worth the wait.”

Just like cooking with her grandmother was a family activity, Daniel has made her restaurant a family affair as well.

Her husband, Christopher Daniel, and their son, Isaiah, help to run the restaurant, too.

Isaiah said it’s been a good experience for him and enjoyable at the same time.

“Working with parents is fun,” Isaiah said. “They’ll have more patience with me because it’s my parents.”

Daniel has some advice for people wanting to own a business.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication. Be prepared to make a lot of sacrifices. We’re not going to be millionaires overnight.”