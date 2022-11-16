SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. – S3 Recycling Solutions named Brian Moyer, former President and CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council, chairman of its board of advisors, a position left vacant with the recent passing of Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. Moyer will serve a three-year appointment in the role.

As chairman, Moyer is responsible for leading the board that advises S3 leadership on ways to help the company achieve its goals. He will also serve as a trusted advisor to CEO Rod McDaniel in the development and implementation of the company’s strategic plan and in providing critical feedback on all aspects of the business.

Moyer first met McDaniel in early 2021 following a news story covering the CEO’s personal story. Moyer was subsequently invited to serve as an S3 board member in May 2022 after leaving the NTC.

“Rod is going to accomplish great things and I’m excited to play a part in helping with that success,” Moyer said. “When I first met Rod, I remember being instantly struck by his energy, enthusiasm, and character. He has an inspiring personal story that guides his work as a leader and businessman. There was no hesitation when he asked me to join the S3 board. It has been a pleasure to serve on the S3 board of advisors in support of Rod, the management team and other advisors. Rod has built a highly successful company with incredible potential. I am honored to move into the role of board chair with the opportunity to work more closely with Rod and the S3 team.”

Moyer is a tech entrepreneur, advisor, and longtime member of Nashville’s business, tech, and startup communities. He is listed on the Nashville Business Journal’s 2020 and 2021 Power 100 list of most influential business leaders in Nashville and ranked #5 on the @RiseGlobal Top 100 Thought Leaders in IT.

“Brian and I share a lot of the same values,” McDaniel said. “He showed interest in helping me early in our relationship, even prior to joining the board. I have all confidence that he will help S3 continue its growth objectives and enhance its position as a leader in the information technology asset disposition space.”

More About Brian Moyer – Moyer is Founder and Principal of Tarkus Advisory Group, Advisory Board member of New Orchard, and Entrepreneur-In-Residence for Vanderbilt’s Center for Technology Transfer & Commercialization. He also serves on the Alignment Nashville Board of Directors and Vanderbilt’s CTTC Entrepreneurship Advisory Council. He studied Economics and Engineering Management at the Missouri University of Science and Technology before leaving to launch his first startup. He is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information & Management Systems.

About S3 – Stewardship. Security. Sustainability. S3 Recycling Solutions is an R2-certified, full-service technology recycling firm. As an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in America, S3 helps its customers reduce the cost of ownership of their electronic technology assets, while providing a peace of mind that data security is maintained at the highest industry standards. Since its inception in 2007, S3 has supported a diverse client base throughout the United States and Canada. S3’s vision is to combat the planet’s e-waste epidemic by employing both environmentally and financially responsible processes for a stronger, safer global community.