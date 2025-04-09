SBA Offers Relief to Tennessee Small Businesses and Private Nonprofits Affected by Autumn Drought

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low

interest federal disaster loans to small businesses and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations

in Tennessee who sustained economic losses caused by the drought occurring Aug. 1-Dec. 1,

2024.

The disaster declaration covers the counties of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman,

Marshall, Maury, Rutherford and Williamson.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to

eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs with financial

losses directly related to this disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to

agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if

the small business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay

fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

“Through a declaration by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, SBA provides critical financial

assistance to help communities recover,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the

Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “We’re pleased to offer loans to small

businesses and private nonprofits impacted by these disasters.”

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses

and 3.250% for PNPs, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are

not due, until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan

amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center

at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA

disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability,

please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is November 28, 2025.