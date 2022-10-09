Farmers and Craft Beverage Partners are Invited to a Day of Learning and Networking

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – As the craft beverage industry continues to grow in Tennessee, University of Tennessee Extension, along with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and craft beverage industry associations and guilds, invites farmers, brewers, distillers, winemakers and industry partners together for the second annual Tennessee Farm and Ferment meeting on January 10, 2023.

This meeting is free and open to anyone interested in the craft beverage industry in Tennessee, including farmers growing crop inputs or using spent grain byproducts for feed, and individuals in the wine, beer or distilled spirits industry.

“I’m pleased to be attending this meeting for such an exciting industry in Tennessee,” says Carrie Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture. “I’m proud that the Institute has opened up the space for farmers and producers to come together and talk about the future of craft beverages across the state.”

More than 140 farmers and beverage producers gathered at the inaugural 2022 Tennessee Farm and Ferment meeting. Photo courtesy UTIA.

“At the inaugural meeting, we had over 140 farmers and beverage producers together for the first time,” says Rachel Painter, UT Extension value-added agriculture marketing specialist with the Center for Profitable Agriculture. “The farm-to-table movement has moved beyond the plate to include what’s in your glass, and beverage producers are teaming up with farmers to create unique offerings using inputs grown right here in Tennessee.”

The Center for Profitable Agriculture provides educational programming and technical assistance for Tennessee farmers interested in value-added enterprises to improve farm income. Learn more about its programs at cpa.tennessee.edu.

The meeting will be held at the Rutherford County Extension Office, located at 315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It begins with coffee and networking, sponsored by Tennessee Corn, followed by a welcome from Castille and various sessions. The meeting will conclude with lunch and association business meetings. If interested in attending, please register at tiny.utk.edu/FarmandFerment.