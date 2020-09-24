Sen. Gilmore named “Champion of Reproductive Health”

NASHVILLE — Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) will be honored for her years of commitment to reproductive freedom.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America will present Sen. Gilmore with the Champion of Reproductive Health Award the week of Sept. 28 during an online ceremony. In a letter, Alexis McGill-Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, wrote why the group had chosen to honor Gilmore.

“Your commitment to reproductive freedom has been consistent as both a Tennessee Representative and currently as a State Senator. You have fought hard to oppose restrictions to abortion access, voter suppression legislation, and discriminatory policies limiting LGBTQ families’ ability to adopt. You chaired one of the state’s largest demonstrations, the 2018 Power Together Women’s March, and have demonstrated leadership in Black Lives Matter rallies,” McGill-Johnson wrote. “As your work has highlighted, the attacks on Black women’s bodies, autonomy, and dignity have been relentless.

“Throughout all of the battles, you have been unwavering in your commitment to ensuring that all Black women — regardless of income, where they live or their relationship with the Prison Industrial Complex — are able to be with their families and parent their children,” she wrote.

In past years, the Champion of Reproductive Health Award has been presented at an annual brunch during the Congressional Black Caucus’ Annual Legislative Conference. Due to COVID-19, the award will be presented this year through digital platforms.

Recently Sen. Gilmore battled conservatives in the legislature who, after midnight, passed Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal to criminalize nearly all abortion in Tennessee, even in cases of rape and incest. She also fought hard against a law that targeted Black Lives Matter protestors with a felony for demonstrating on Capitol grounds after 10 p.m.