Related Articles
Memphis Poll Worker Fired for Turning Away Voters with BLM Shirts
October 21, 2020 Article Submitted Featured, Politics, Uncategorized Comments Off on Memphis Poll Worker Fired for Turning Away Voters with BLM Shirts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” shirts, an elections official said Monday. The […]
Artist Chukes “Identity Theft” Collection Illustrates Impact of Police Violence on Black Americans
February 1, 2021 Article Submitted Art Comments Off on Artist Chukes “Identity Theft” Collection Illustrates Impact of Police Violence on Black Americans
ATLANTA – January 26, 2021 – One of the nation’s most dynamic artists in mixed media, painting, and sculpture, Chukes marks Black History Month with a moving collection inspired by the recent cases of police-involved […]