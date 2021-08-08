Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce is Now the Most Decorated 100m Runner in Olympic History!

Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce is, as of 2021, an eight-time Olympic medal winner and the most-decorated 100m runner in Olympic history. She holds several prestigious national and world athletic titles including the 2013 IAAF World Female Athlete of the Year. In recognizing her contribution to sport and the country as a whole, the government of Jamaica awarded Fraser Pryce the Order of Distinction, and, in 2018, unveiled a statue of her at the National Stadium. A UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Fraser Pryce is also the founder of the Pocket Rocket Foundation which assists promising high school athletes, the owner of a café, Shelly’s Café, and a hair salon named Lady Shelly Beauty. Fraser Pryce is married to Jason Pryce and they have a son, Zyon, who was born in August 2017. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Shelly Ann netted silver in the 100m and earned a gold medal for Jamaica in the 4x100m relay. I AM A PROMISE a children’s picture book by

Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce

with Ashley Rousseau illustrated by Rachel Moss Hardcover, 24 pages, $15.95

ISBN: 9781617757648

Published February 4, 2020 A 2021 CCBC Choices Selection! “Fraser Pryce, who grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, always loved to run. Her noticeable talent was present at an early age and was nurtured by many adults in her life. Her ability was her promise—to herself, to her family, to the people who supported her, and to the country that cheered her on as she represented Jamaica in the Olympics.” —School Library Journal View on Akashic Books Watch Shelly Ann read I Am a Promise: