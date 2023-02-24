MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2023) – The USFL today announced ticket prices for the 2023 regular-season at host stadiums in Memphis, Detroit, Canton, Ohio, and Birmingham, Ala. The USFL offers fans a fun and affordable stadium experience, selling individual game tickets for as low as $10.

Fans receive significant savings on season ticket packages. For example, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium end zone season tickets costs only $30 for access to all 10 USFL games, including six Memphis Showboats games.

“The USFL is the best value in professional sports,” said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “We know how important our USFL Football Family is and we know our fans feel the same way about their families. That’s why it’s so important for the USFL to make it affordable for families and friends to be able to enjoy our exciting games together in a fun atmosphere at all four USFL host stadiums.”

“Access to a full season of major professional football in world-class venues ranging from $30 to $120 makes our season ticket packages a spectacular value,” said Brett Zalaski, USFL Head of Ticket Sales and Services. “Fans will have unlimited ticket flexibility to exchange them, transfer them, or sell them. It’s truly a fan-first offering that makes for a great experience.”

Season tickets are heavily discounted and come with added value at each host stadium, including:

· access and dedicated seating to all regular-season games.

· ability to purchase additional tickets for family and friends at their season ticket holder price.

· ability to purchase tickets at other USFL stadiums at their season ticket holder price.

· access to dedicated account executives and payment plan options to fit any budget.

· NFT team tokens that unlock more benefits for fans.

· digital ticket transfer.

· premium ticket access to Stadium Clubs where available.

· ability to post on the secondary market to recoup money when fans can’t attend.

· ability to take tickets from a game that will be missed and have double the seats to another game.

Here is *2023 Regular-Season detailed ticket pricing at each USFL host stadium:

Memphis Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium hosting Memphis Showboats & Houston Gamblers:

Season Tickets for 10 games (including 6 Showboats games)

· $120 Midfield Season Tickets

· $90 Sideline Season Tickets

· $30 End Zone Season Tickets

· $40 Midfield Individual Game Ticket

· $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket

· $10 End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Other Teams Ticket Information:

Canton Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium hosting Pittsburgh Maulers & New Jersey Generals:

Season Tickets for 11 games

· $120 Midfield Season Tickets

· $90 Sideline Season Tickets

· $30 End Zone Season Tickets

· $40 Midfield Individual Game Ticket

· $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket

· $10 End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Detroit Ford Field hosting Michigan Panthers & Philadelphia Stars

Season Tickets for 9 games (including 5 Panthers games)

· $100 Club Season Tickets

· $75 Sideline Season Tickets

· $25 End Zone Season Tickets

· $40 Club Individual Game Ticket

· $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket

· $10 End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Birmingham Protective Stadium hosting Birmingham Stallions & New Orleans Breakers:

Season Tickets for 10 games (including 6 Stallions games)

· $120 Club Season Tickets

· $90 Sideline Season Tickets

· $30 End Zone Season Tickets

· $40 Club Individual Game Ticket

· $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket

· $10 End Zone Individual Game Ticket

* Postseason tickets sold separately

USFL Season 2 kicks-off this April at all four host stadiums – April 15-16 in Memphis, April 15-16 in Birmingham, April 23 in Canton, and April 30 in Detroit. Fans can visit theUSFL.com “TICKETS” to sign up for special information, make a $25 deposit and get priority seating choice when individual game and season tickets go on sale in early March.