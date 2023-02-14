NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit is sweetening the ride for passengers this month. A street team is boarding buses and handing out chocolates with some having a winning sticker. Prizes include gift cards from Slim & Husky’s, a $500 gift card to The Mall at Green Hills and more.

“We wanted to find a creative way to let our riders know how much we appreciate them,” stated Renuka Christoph, chief communications officer. “We appreciate the support and donations from community partners, which will certainly sweeten the ride for the lucky winners.”

The campaign will continue throughout the month of February as a way to show the love to riders.

“It came naturally for us to support the ‘We Love our Riders’ campaign’ said Norah Buikstra, general manager for The Mall at Green Hills. “I often choose to take the bus downtown as a convenient option that allows me to avoid traffic and parking. And many of our staff use the WeGo bus system for transportation to and from work.”