NASHVILLE, Tenn., – Award-winning national pizza chain Slim + Husky’s and Ascension Saint Thomas today announced the grand opening of the locally-owned pizzeria’s first location on a hospital campus. Artisan pies will be served from the food court of the 20th Avenue Medical Office Building at 300 20th Avenue North at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Opening to the general public on March 15, the streamlined counter operation will feature similarities to other Slim + Husky restaurants. Salads and vegan pizzas with plant-based toppings will be offered alongside a wide range of traditional pizzas.

“Employees and families spend long hours caring for their patients and loved ones. As such, we understand the need for healthy and affordable food options at healthcare facilities. We wanted to offer something unique and locally inspired for hospital employees, patients and families to enjoy and love. I’m so glad Slim + Husky’s can provide a quality dining experience on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus,” said Derrick Moore, co-founder and chief development officer, Slim + Husky’s. Moore is a Nashville native and was born at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

“We are very excited to open at the 20th Avenue Medical Office Building,” said Courtney Gray, customer and community relations manager, Slim + Husky’s. “We want to align our brand with a healthier agenda, letting people know that there is a way to enjoy a healthy pizza. Our presence on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus will definitely help us achieve this goal.”

“Slim + Husky’s has a tremendous following and has become an important cultural touchstone in recent Nashville history,” said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital. “This grand opening comes just as we are undergoing an expansion of service lines and campus-wide transformation to a set of boutique, specialized centers with emphasis on improved amenities and an enhanced patient experience.”

In addition to 10 existing storefronts in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Atlanta, and Sacramento, Slim + Husky’s has extended its reach to auxiliary locations at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The new location at the 20th Avenue Medical Office Building will operate Monday through Friday, 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Online ordering will also be available via slimandhuskys.com.

About Slim + Husky’s

Founded in 2017, Slim + Husky’s Pizza is a fast casual, gourmet pizza joint serving up artisan pizzas and unique cinnamon rolls. It’s a hip hop-inspired spot founded by three Nashville natives who aim to invigorate less touched areas of the community through employment opportunities and accessible dining experiences, including innovative pizza creations.

Ranked #5 on The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America (2020) and named winner of GMA’s National Cheese Pizza Day cookoff (2019), Slim + Husky’s Pizza offers build your own pizzas, custom drizzles, catering, carry-out and delivery services through third party vendors as well as nationwide shipping at www.slimandhuskys.com. Slim + Husky’s restaurants are located in Nashville, Atlanta, Sacramento, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Chattanooga.

When the owners aren’t perfecting their product, they are hosting community events and participating in speaking engagements at local schools, nonprofits, small businesses, and organizations. To learn more about the mission and vision of Slim + Husky’s, follow us on social media Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube and visit www.slimandhuskys.com.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 12 hospital campuses in Tennessee in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $180 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2022. The health system has a 125-year history in Tennessee. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable, through its more than 2,600 sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia.