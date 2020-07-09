Something Sweet, LLC: Cookies for a Cause

By Ashley Benkarski

NASHVILLE, TN — Local entrepreneur Alexis Hughes-Williams is committed to the community.

She found her calling–and the love of her life–in the baking skills she learned from her great-grandmother since she was eight years old. A graduate of Tennessee State University’s marketing program, Hughes-Williams stunned her

classmates and future husband Robert Calhoun, Sr. with her confections. For Robert, it was love at first bite when he tasted her Banana Bread.

Though Hughes-Williams faced a challenge in balancing classes and her emerging business, she had support from friends and family that was crucial in her success.

“Having that support from my friends, family and eventual husband was vital in helping me get through college,” she said. “Trying to complete my studies whilst simultaneously trying to start up a business was incredibly tough. Luckily a friend let me use a space in their commercial kitchen in the early days and I began running pop-up stores at the African Street Festival in Nashville which really helped get Something Sweet, LLC out there.”

Offering homemade delectable desserts from family recipes including cookies and the popular Cake Batter Krispies, profits from her Nashville-based bakery Something Sweet, LLC go to giving back to the place she calls home through the 501(c)(3) she runs, Girl, unKnown, Inc. The nonprofit provides young minority women with the tools they need to begin and successfully run their own businesses.

“Without the support from my loved ones, there was no way I would have been able to achieve the success that I have,” Hughes-Williams said. “Girl, unKnown was created to help mentor young girls and women across the whole of the United States and instill in them the confidence, pride and determination needed to succeed. Countless times we’ve seen women give up on their dreams because of no one being there to provide support and guidance.”

The nonprofit has donated nearly 200 books to improve literacy and education, provided a grant to five women-owned businesses and provided college scholarships to three young women.

Hughes-Williams partnered with Blue Bell Ice Cream for The Great Cookies and Ice Cream Social Sat., June 20 at Hunter’s Station benefiting the Community Resource Center, where visitors could purchase cookies fresh from the oven paired with Blue Bell’s frozen treats. Earlier this year, she ran a pop-up at the Governor’s Mansion.

But you don’t have to live in or visit Nashville to experience all that Something Sweet has to offer–the bakery’s goods are now available for delivery nationwide, and everything is produced in a state-of-the-art and sterile commercial kitchen that is currently maintaining all necessary additional cleaning requirements during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are currently living in incredibly difficult times, with many of us facing unprecedented challenges,” Hughes-Williams said. “I wanted to add a little bit of positivity to those people who might be self-isolating or feeling a little down during this period by launching nationwide delivery of some of my most popular products.”

Her line of cookies include Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin and the signature Everything Cookie (which is made including oatmeal, coconut and pecans), but she also offers baked goods such as brownies and her delicious Cake Batter Krispies, which sold out at the Thistle Farm Café recently.

To find out more about Something Sweet, LLC or to order for delivery visit https://www.somethingsweetllc.com/.