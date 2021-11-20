NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune)– WPRT-FM ESPN 102.5 The Game announced that “Floyd Reese: A True Titan” will air Friday night, November 19, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The program honors the late Floyd Reese as he is inducted into the Titans’ Ring of Honor for contributions as the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans GM from 1994-2006.



The program is hosted by Reese’s longtime co-host Jared Stillman of “Jared & The GM” and features guests including Titans GM Jon Robinson, former Titans coach Mike Mularkey, Former Titans coach Mike Munchak, former NFL coach Jerry Glanville, former Titans WR Chris Sanders, former Titans OL Zach Piller, Titans WR Derrick Mason, and more.



102.5 The Game will re-air the special program on Saturday, November 20 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 a.m. 102.5 The Game is now available on 106.3 FM on I-65 from Cool Springs/Franklin to Spring Hill/Columbia and extending eastward along the 840 corridor to I-24 from Murfreesboro, north. Like all Cromwell Media stations 102.5 The Game can be heard anywhere on its mobile app, Alexa smart speakers and thegamenashville.com.



About 102.5 The Game

WPRT-FM, ESPN 102.5 The Game is locally owned by Bayard “Bud” Walters and is sister station to: ESPN 94.9; heritage rock station 102.9 The Buzz; 93.3 Classic Hits and 102.1 The Ville, the soul of Music City. Cromwell Media operates 31 stations: 5 in Nashville, 8 in Kentucky and 18 in Illinois. All stations can be heard nationwide on the iGoRadio app. ESPN 102.5 The Game is streamed worldwide on its app so that the Preds players’ families can listen.