Spring Job Fair at Tanger Outlets Sevierville

Sevierville, TN (TN Tribune)–Tanger Outlets Sevierville is pleased to announce that we are hosting a center-wide Spring Job Fair on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 2pm to 6pm. Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this hiring event!

Brand name retailers and Tanger’s Mall Office have a variety of positions available and are seeking immediate hires for retail management and sales, customer service representatives, and maintenance & janitorial.

Several brand name and upscale retailers such as Columbia Sportswear, Tory Burch, Vans, Adidas, Sperry, Simply Southern and more, will have hiring tables set-up just outside of their store, ready to assist job seekers with their applications and host on-the-spot interviews. Check in at Suite 405 for a full list of participating stores and a free gift.

Positions with Tanger’s Mall Office will be available within Suite 405, next door to Bath & Body Works. These positions are hired directly with Tanger Outlets Sevierville or its maintenance partner, St. Moritz Building Services.

All applicants are encouraged to come dressed for success and to bring copies of their resume!

For additional information visit Facebook.com/TangerOutletsSevierville