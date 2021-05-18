Stacy Abrams to Make a One-night Only Appearance at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

(Nashville, TN – TN Tribune) TOBIN ENTERTAINMENT is pleased to announce a one-night

only engagement with political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes

bestselling author, Stacey Abrams. The speaking tour – A Conversation with Stacey Abrams

– will be presented at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 16,

2021 at 7:30PM. Tickets on-sale Friday, May 21 st at 10am.



Join Stacey for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership,

entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true voice for change. Designed around

worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this

conversation with Stacey Abrams will inform and empower.



“People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it's easy

to see why.” – TIME Magazine



Abrams’ New York Times bestselling book Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future

and Make Real Change, is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to

become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to building Georgia

into a premier battleground state, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for

is as critical as knowing how to turn thought into action. Our Time is Now is a blueprint to

end voter suppression and chronicles a chilling account of how the right to vote and the

principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack. Abrams is also the

author of the fictional political thriller While Justice Sleeps.



Dedicated to civic engagement, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to

voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the

state and national levels. She is the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact

Award from the NAACP Image Awards.



Tickets, starting at $39.50, go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21 at 10 am and can be

purchased online at www.tpac.org or via phone 615-782-4040. Box Office hours are Monday-

Friday 10a-5p.



National Tour Schedule:

September 20, 2021 · The Tobin Center, San Antonio, TX

September 22, 2021 · The Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

September 23, 2021 · Detroit Opera House, Detroit, MI

October 12, 2021 · Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

October 13, 2021 · Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

October 25, 2021 · Chevalier Theatre, Medford, MA

October 26, 2021 · Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY

November 9, 2021 · The Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

November 10, 2021 · The Theater at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

November 16, 2021 · Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Nashville, TN

November 17, 2021 · Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

November 18, 2021 · Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC