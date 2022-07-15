LEBANON, TN – Today officials of the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair announced the 2022 Support Wilson County program. Local Wilson County businesses are showing their support for Wilson County Fair exhibitors and their exhibits that will be showcased during the Fair in the Farm Bureau Exposition Center.



“We are very excited that so many of our local businesses are part of this great new program at the 2022 Fair,” said Brent Baker, member of the Fair’s Support Wilson County Committee. “Fairgoers from all over our area will get to see our community come together in support of local businesses.”



Since 1985 the Fair has held the Great Give Away as part of the Fair and invited local sponsors to give away tickets for a chance to win money or a vehicle during the week of the Fair. The supply of vehicles has dramatically decreased and the cost of vehicles has increased, so this program was changed to the new Support Wilson County. This new program will sponsor all the Wilson County adult and youth exhibits and activities that take place in the Farm Bureau Exposition Center. At the same time Support Wilson County will continue to promote local businesses to showcase how special and important each business is to our community. Special signage and recognition will be placed in the Farm Bureau Exposition Center to show businesses’ support of our local Wilson County exhibitors.



We have great support from our sponsors for the 2022 Support Wilson County program. Fifty-seven (57) Wilson County businesses made the commitment to sponsor the annual event.

“We are thankful for the support from these businesses for the new program. Support Wilson County is an opportunity to be a part of something that brings people together like the Fair. We can’t wait to see how this program will flourish businesses within Wilson County. We owe a great deal of gratitude to these sponsors for making this

possible in 2022!”



Visit the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair website at wilsoncountyfair.net for more information on events and activities.

We’ll see YOU at the Fair!