Tampa Black Nurse launches Black Wellness Magazine

Tampa. Florida (TN Tribune)–Michelle Greene Rhodes, Founder of Michelle Rhodes Media LLC in Tampa, Florida, has created a place for Nurses to share their wellness expertise while helping the vulnerable communities in which they serve.

According to Americanactionforum.org, recent estimates attribute 10 to 20 percent of health outcomes to medical care, 30 percent to genetics, 40 to 50 percent to behavior, and 20 percent to the social and physical environment. That means most of the work in terms of wellness happens outside of the hospital by social determinants (non-medical factors).

These social determinants include factors such as where individuals live, learn, work, and age, in addition to socioeconomic status and race. These Social determinants of health have gotten a lot of attention in recently, as research continues to show a person’s health can depend heavily on their zip code and circumstances in life.

The magazine will elevate black nurses as they bring wellness education, to help our corporate partners disseminate cultured wellness information, to elevate some and give to give hope to others within every zip code.

The Color of Wellness Magazine launched on January 20, 2021 and almost $10K in presales.