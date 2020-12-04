Tel Aviv Lifeguard Stations Become Romantic Hotspots

The city launched a unique “Saving the Date” project at Tel Aviv-Yafo’s lifeguard towers this week, offering a different and romantic dating solution for fun-loving couples while bars and restaurants are temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Tel Avivian couples are invited to book unique dates at three lifeguard towers that are inactive during the winter months. Dozens of couples have already reserved two-hour dates at lifeguard stations at Bograshov Beach, Hilton Beach and Metzitzim Beach.

While the novel location, sea view, warm weather and mesmerizing sound of the waves seem enough to make for a perfect outdoors date, the municipality is throwing in a free bottle of wine and decorations to make sure the experience is truly one to remember.

A romantic date at Bograshov Beach lifeguard tower. (Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality)

Not all the couples who signed up are still in the dating stage. Tel Aviv newlyweds Dana Moison and Uri Pozniansky reserved Bograshov Beach’s lifeguard tower on November 22 to celebrate four years since they met there on their first date.

“The social life in Tel Aviv-Yafo does not stop and is constantly reinventing itself – making lots of lemonade out of lemons,” said Moison.

“When was the last time you went out on a date in a lifeguard tower? It’s an unforgettable experience, and a fun initiative for all,” she added.

Approximately 30 percent of Tel Aviv-Yafo residents are aged 18-35, creating a city recognized worldwide for its young spirit, and no less for its sandy beaches.

In March 2017, the city partnered with the Tourism Ministry and hotels.com to convert a lifeguard tower on Frishman Beach into a romantic pop-up B&B.

Tel Aviv-Yafo lifeguard tower and coastline. (Photo by Barak Brinker)

The municipality has brainstormed several creative ideas since the Covid-19 outbreak to keep the dynamic atmosphere alive as much as possible without compromising residents’ safety.

One recently unveiled project, dubbed”Tel Aviv-Yafo: The Non-Stop City Refuses To Stop” culture campaign, introduced a winter season of performances and events across the city in compliance with Health Ministry restrictions.

Mayor Ron Huldai commented, “Culture has been the lifeblood of the first Hebrew city since its establishment, and also provides a livelihood for 150,000 citizens who have been left behind since the outbreak of Covid-19. Therefore, we will hold hundreds of events every week to provide a livelihood for thousands of people and medicine for the souls of tens of thousands of residents.”

Rooftop performances, outdoor art and photography festivals, cultural activities for elderly residents, beach yoga classes, gyms on wheels and free city tours for all ages are some of the offerings in the coming weeks and months until art and culture venues reopen their doors.

