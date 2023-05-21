By Mac Arthur Howard III

NASHVILLE, TN— A beacon of talent is bringing the show back home. Tony-nominated actress Montego Glover will soon be taking the stage in Nashville as part of Broadway’s 2023 tour of acclaimed playwright James Lapine’s Into the Woods, hosted by Tennessee Performing Arts Center and staged in the Andrew Jackson Hall.

The musical, published in 1986, takes the plots of classic Brothers Grimm-esque fairy tales like Cinderella, Little Red Red Riding Hood, and Jack and the Beanstalk and intertwines their stories and endings, exploring how each character’s dreams and wishes have affected their lives and those around them.

Portraying the Witch, a character who kicks off the plot of the show, is Montego Glover. Glover was raised in Chattanooga and will be bringing a deep love for Tennessee to her upcoming performance.

“Playing this role is always a thrilling experience for me,” said Glover. “Starting in New York and now being able to bring this show so close to home is such a fulfilling feeling. My mother has told me that she and my other family are basically already in line, and it is so good to have that kind of support behind you.”

Glover has had the performing arts as a part of her life since a young age, attending the

Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences and later Florida State University for a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts with Honors in her youth. Since then Glover has made appearances on the stage, in TV and movies, and even a few video games and has been nominated for the

“Best Performance” Tony Award for her portrayal of Felicia in Memphis and tying with Catherine Zeta-Jones for Drama Desk’s award for “Outstanding Actress.”

“It’s so humbling,” said Glover. “To go where I’ve been and do what I’ve been blessed to do and to come back to where it all started? Incredibly humbling.”

Glover will be performing with similarly talented actors who, like her, will be reprising their

original Boadway roles for the show. Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block are the Baker and his wife and Gavin Creel returns as the Wolf. These talents and more have been working tirelessly to bring the best they have to offer to Nashville.

“Working with this cast and crew again has been a dream,” Glover said. “Just being around

these people fills me with an energy I hope every one of our audiences feels during our tour.”

The Nashville show of Into the Woods’ Broadway tour will start shows on May 23 and will last through to May 28. For tickets and more information on the cast, show, or venue, visit

https://www.tpac.org. To learn more about the tour, visit https://www.broadway.org/tours.