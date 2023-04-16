The Tennessee Tribune Stores @ BNA are seeking new vendors for their Spring Category Review. If your product is market ready with a barcode, retail packaging and you have your wholesale pricing ready, please bring or mail 3 samples to The Tennessee Tribune office located at 1501, Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN 37208, 11 am 3 pm on Wednesdays.

Authors, novelty items, jewelry, apparel, candles, sauces, snacks, beverages and more are welcome. All vendors must be located in the State of Tennessee and provide contact information. For more information contact the Tennessee Tribune at (615) 321-3268 or send email to ChauxConsulting@gmail.com.