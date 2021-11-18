By Ms. June

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville International Airport (BNA), Skyport Hospitality, The Tennessee Tribune, and Chaux Consulting announce the opening of the Tennessee Tribune Store by changing the landscape of airport retail properties on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Over 40 diverse vendors and HBCU collegiate apparel will be included in the inventory. The arduous process which began over three years ago started with 432 applications desiring to join Fraport-USA’s efforts to convert the Nashville airport into the crown jewel of airports.

Nashville’s culture resonates for tourists and BNA is a destination location for international travelers, and an entertainment paradise accessible also to Nashville’s minorities and African Americans. The Tennessee Tribune store is among many Nashville favorites including: 360 Degrees, Vino Fiesta, Party Fowl, Acme Feed and Seed, The Southern, Swett’s and a host of other popular concepts that will fill the 133,000 square feet through the year 2029. The Tennessee Tribune is part of the local innovators and independent operators transforming the BNA environment and providing travelers with a truly authentic Southern hospitality experience.

Many local vendors such as Tim’s Southern Tea, Maggie Allen Candy, Kandles by Kierra, Winfrey Family Foods, What My Shirt Say, Bryla J. Couture, Nashville Roast Coffee and more can be found in the custom designed store that captures the history of the Tennessee Tribune.

Local authors and HBCUs collegiate apparel as well as popular genres will also have a presence. Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Dr. Ruben Cockrell, Dr. Jewell Winn & Dr. Walton Minton, Seanne Wilson, Renukah Christoph and Rosetta Miller-Perry, among the diverse list of authors with literary works in the store.

With over 14 million travelers expected to visit BNA, Mrs. Miller-Perry stated that “she’s ready to embark on this retail journey and continue the non-stop legacy of the Tennessee Tribune.” The 1,800 square foot Tennessee Tribune store, which is the first of two locations, can be accessed in the South Terminal near Southwest Airlines between terminals C and D. The second location that will be 1,200 square feet is expected to open in the Spring of 2022 and will be pre-security with grab and go offerings, similar wares from the first store and other novelty items.